Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algerian leader flies home after weeks away with COVID-19

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned to Algeria on Tuesday after two months in a German hospital being treated for COVID-19 during a period of political and economic crisis. State television showed him at a military airport outside Algiers sitting in an armchair and wearing a suit after his arrival.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 01:29 IST
Algerian leader flies home after weeks away with COVID-19

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned to Algeria on Tuesday after two months in a German hospital being treated for COVID-19 during a period of political and economic crisis.

State television showed him at a military airport outside Algiers sitting in an armchair and wearing a suit after his arrival. Tebboune flew to Germany in late October days after saying he was self-isolating because aides had tested positive for the coronavirus.

It was the last Algerians saw of, or heard from, their president until mid-December when he appeared in a brief video clip looking gaunt but saying he had recovered. His long absence fuelled speculation that he would be unable to finish a presidential term that began a year ago with his election during a period of mass protests against the ruling elite.

The weekly demonstrations, demanding an end to corruption, the overthrow of the old ruling elite and the army's withdrawal from politics, only stopped in March when Algeria imposed a lockdown because of COVID-19. Algeria, an oil and gas producer, had faced a looming economic crisis even before the global pandemic, with annual spending far exceeding the declining revenue from energy sales.

Tebboune had promised a series of reforms to help diversify the economy. He is expected this week to sign next year's budget law and to soon approve dates for coming local and parliamentary elections.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting 2018 mob killing of 2 men

A woman in central Mexico has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting the 2018 mob killing of two men, prosecutors said. Convictions for such mob crimes are rare in Mexico because individual roles are often hard to establish. But ...

End arrests of political opponents in Uganda: UN independent experts

The concerns, raised by the experts on Tuesday, come amid an uptick in violence ahead of Ugandas 14 January presidential election and includes reports of the death of an opposition politicians bodyguard along with injuries sustained by th...

'Dark period': Killings spike in NYC amid pandemic, unrest

Heralded as the safest big city in America in recent years, New York City is closing out its bloodiest year in nearly a decade, grappling with a surge in homicides and a pandemic authorities say has helped fuel violence. The city had record...

McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 aid checks, urges Senate override Trump defense veto

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trumps call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020