Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MP Zafar Islam offers to restore Brig Usman's damaged grave

The grave of Usman, the seniormost officer who was killed in the Indo-Pak war of 1947-48, was found in a damaged state, and the Army has said that it is capable of taking care of the national heros final resting place.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:46 IST
BJP MP Zafar Islam offers to restore Brig Usman's damaged grave

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam on Wednesday offered to restore the grave of Brig Mohammed Usman, a 1947-48 India-Pakistan war hero, which was found in a damaged state. In a statement, Islam said he wants to repair the grave at the Jamia cemetery here as his party has always respected ''our soldiers who have made supreme sacrifices for our motherland''. The grave of Usman, the seniormost officer who was killed in the Indo-Pak war of 1947-48, was found in a damaged state, and the Army has said that it is capable of taking care of the national hero's final resting place. ''The grave falls within the territorial jurisdiction of Jamia Millia Islamia so the administration should be responsible for the maintenance of the grave. And, if they cannot maintain it, the Army is fully capable of taking care of the grave of the war hero,'' an Army source said.

Islam welcomed the Army's stand and said he would be happy to restore the grave. The damage came to light after a portal, 'Heritage Times', shared photographs of the current condition of the grave.

A plaque adjoining the grave bears a eulogy to the officer who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra and honoured with the title of 'Naushera ka Sher' for his heroics before his martyrdom. ''Here lies the mortal remains of the brave son of soil, Late Brig Mohammed Usman, MVC (Posthumous). Decades and generations have passed, but his tomb stands testimony to the gallant saga of a true son of the motherland. It has and will continue to inspire future generations to come,'' reads the plaque.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 250 new coronavirus cases

Thailand has reported 250 new cases of the coronavirus, including 241 local transmissions, as the country grapples with an intensifying outbreak of the virus. After months of seeming to have the COVID-19 situation under control, Thailand ha...

'Boris the betrayer' has swindled us over Brexit, England's fishermen say

For Englands fishermen, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Brexit trade deal is a betrayal because it allows some European Union boats continued access to Britains rich inshore coastal waters. Johnson, who led the 2016 Brexit campaign, cast the ...

Bengal tour operators left in lurch as travellers opt for direct bookings

The tourism sector of West Bengal is witnessing a new trend of people bypassing tour operators to visit sought-after destinations in the northern parts of the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an office- bearer of a travel research organisa...

U.S. State Department approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 3,000 precision guided munitions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a deal valued at up to 290 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. The sale comes in the final days of U.S. Presi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020