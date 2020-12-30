Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 30

18 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. 24 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30 ** TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan's premier and health minister hold a news conference on one year of fighting COVID-19 - 0530 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn, Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), and Klaus Cichutek, president of the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), hold a news conference on the coronavirus situation - 1000 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the Chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel will have a video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping - 1200 GMT. LONDON - The UK's Houses of Parliament are recalled early to debate and vote on the long-awaited Brexit deal negotiated between Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government and the European Union - 0900 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 4

** ABUJA/KINSHASA/GABORONE/DODOMA/VICTORIA - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Botswana, Tanzania and Seychelles from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9 at the invitation of foreign ministers of the five countries. TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds his first New Year news conference since taking office with the main focus expected to be on COVID-19 - 0200 GMT. BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 5 MANDALAY, Myanmar - A high-level meeting between India and Myanmar will be held at Mandalay to discuss reopening of the Moreh border which has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the annual Gulf Arab summit, which was due to take place in December 2020 but was pushed to January. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12 MANILA - Philippines' finance minister Carlos Dominguez delivers keynote address at a virtual business forum - 0430 GMT.

HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 19 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 24

PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7 ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 22 WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 25 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

