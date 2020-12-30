Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Cong MLA makes personal political attack against

Under pressure to apologise or face privilege motion, Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on Wednesday admitted in the assembly that he committed a mistake by making a personal political attack on Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 23:24 IST
Assam Cong MLA makes personal political attack against

Under pressure to apologise or face privilege motion, Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on Wednesday admitted in the assembly that he committed a mistake by making a personal political attack on Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami. The Speaker on Tuesday suspended Kurmi for the day for raising the issue of land encroachment by Nagaland before the start of the Question Hour and he was forcefully removed from the House by marshals.

However, Goswami later allowed him to join the proceedings following a request of Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia. Talking to reporters outside the Assembly premises, Kurmi reportedly said that the Speaker behaved ''that way because he is under pressure to get a ticket for the polls''.

Assembly election in Assam is due in March-April next year. This issue was raised as a Point of Order on Wednesday by BJP MLA Padma Hazarika. The treasury bench said that the Congress member should apologise for the comment, otherwise a privilege motion will be moved against him.

Though the Speaker reiterated several times that it was related to him only and should not be raised in the House, BJP members did not relent and insisted on an apology. Saikia requested all to close the chapter, but Hazarika said that it is related to the dignity of the Speaker's post and the House itself.

When Goswami sought the government's view on this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that Kurmi should apologise, failing which a privilege motion should be raised against him. Trying to put a lid on the controversy, Goswami left it to the ''conscience'' of Kurmi on what he uttered a day earlier and wanted to proceed for the next business, but BJP members insisted on their demands.

When a noisy scene prevailed, senior Congress members were seen persuading Kurmi to apologise for the statement he had made on Tuesday. ''I have made a mistake by talking about a personal political issue related to you. I should not have said that,'' Kurmi told Goswami.

The House then functioned normally..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada will require negative COVID-19 test for air passengers

Canada will soon require that air travelers test negative for COVID-19 before arrival, federal ministers said on Wednesday, after social media images of maskless tourists prompted a call for stricter measures to curb the virus.Canada will q...

Mob attacks, sets ablaze Hindu temple in northwestern Pakistan

A mob in northwestern Pakistan attacked and set ablaze a century-old Hindu temple on Wednesday, officials said, prompting condemnations from the Muslim-majority countrys Hindu community.Hindus are the largest non-Muslim majority in the coun...

EXPLAINER: Scientists trying to understand new virus variant

Does it spread more easily Make people sicker Mean that treatments and vaccines wont work Questions are multiplying as fast as new variants of the coronavirus, especially the one moving through England and now popping up in the US and other...

Emergency U.S. authorization for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely in April

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University will likely be authorized for emergency use in the United States in April, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020