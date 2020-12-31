Odisha govt retires 6 officials for corruption, inefficiency

The Odisha government on Wednesday compulsorily retired six officials on charges of corruption and inefficiency. Of the six, four were engineers and two belonged to the excise department, an official statement said.

It said that all the engineers were facing vigilance cases, while a deputy superintendent in the excise department was retired for professional misconduct, mismanagement of public properties and consumption of liquor during office hours. The other excise department official has faced at least five department proceedings during his service career and suspended five times earlier, it said.

The state government has retired and stopped pension of 91 employees on charges of corruption earlier, sources said..