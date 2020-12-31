Digest year-ender for international stories for month of February, 2020

Feb 1:Baghdad: Iraq's president named former communications minister Mohammad Allawi as the country's new PM after an 11th-hour consensus among political blocs. Feb 2:Beijing/Wuhan: China resorted to more drastic measures like isolating coronavirus patients to designated areas and restricting the movement of residents in regions hit by the virus that has killed 305 people and infected over 14,000. Feb 3:Beijing/Wuhan: President Xi Jinping warned officials of punishment if they shirk responsibility in tackling the coronavirus outbreak as China opened a 1,000-bed hospital in Wuhan city and started trials for new drug to contain the virus.

Feb 4:Islamabad: Pakistan's Parliament unanimously passed a resolution expressing ''unflinching and unwavering support'' to the Kashmiri people and demanding India to reverse its decision to revoke the special status of J&K. Feb 5:Washington: World Bank chief economist Pinelopi Koujianou Goldberg announced she will be leaving the institution, according to a letter sent to colleagues.

Feb 6:Washington: The US Senate acquitted President Donald Trump on two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction to Congress. Feb 7:London: A UK court directed Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani to pay USD 100 million towards a conditional order granted to three Chinese banks pursuing the recovery of over USD 680 million owed to them as part of a loan agreement.

Feb 8:Beijing: An American woman and a Japanese man became the first foreigners to have died from the coronavirus in China as the death toll jumped to 723 in the country with 34,598 confirmed cases. Feb 9:Tehran: Iran said it ''successfully'' launched a satellite but failed to put it into orbit, in a blow to its space programme that the US alleges is a cover for missile development.

Feb 10:Geneva: The head of the WHO said there have been ''concerning instances'' of coronavirus among people with no travel history to China, warning that it could be the ''tip of the iceberg''. Feb 11:Washington: The Trump administration has proposed USD 1.5 billion in budgetary allocation for 2021 fiscal for the strategic Indo-Pacific, which it said was part of its efforts to ensure that the region remains free, open, and independent of ''malign Chinese influence''.

Feb 12:Lahore: Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack and Jamat-ud-Dawa chief, was sentenced to 11 years in two terror financing cases. Feb 13:London: In a massive elevation, Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak was appointed the UK's new finance minister by PM Boris Johnson in a Cabinet reshuffle. Feb 14:Beijing: The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has spiked to nearly 1,500, while the confirmed cases of the infection are now around 65,000.

Feb 15:Lahore: Pakistan anti-corruption officials raided the properties of former PM Nawaz Sharif in Lahore to collect evidence in a money laundering case. Feb 16:Washington: A senior US health official said that more than 40 Americans on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have been infected with the coronavirus and would not be a part of an evacuation effort.

Feb 17:Beijing: China is considering to postpone its annual Parliament session next month during which the ruling Communist Party showcases its political clout, as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 1,700 lives. Feb 18:Kabul: Ashraf Ghani won a second term as president of Afghanistan, the country's independent election commission announced, but his closest opponent refused to recognize the results, declaring himself winner.

Feb 19:Yokohama (Japan): Hundreds of relieved passengers disembarked from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan after being given the all-clear, but health officials said 79 new cases had been detected. Feb 20:United Nations: India ranked 77th on a sustainability index that takes into account per capita carbon emissions and ability of children in a nation to live healthy lives and was placed 131st on a ranking that measures the best chance at survival and well-being for children, according to a UN-backed report.

Feb 21:Kabul: The US and the Taliban are set to sign a historic agreement that would pave the way to ending America's longest war, the bitter foes announced, hours after Kabul said a week-long partial truce across Afghanistan would kick off this weekend. Feb 22:Beijing: A team of WHO experts visited China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, as death toll due to the epidemic climbed to 2,345, while the confirmed cases of infection rose to 76,288.

Feb 23:Istanbul: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake in northwestern Iran killed nine people in neighbouring Turkey and injured dozens on both sides of the border. Feb 24:New York: Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape but cleared of the most serious predatory sexual assault charges, a partial victory for the #MeToo movement that sparked a cascade of allegations against the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

Feb 25:Cairo: Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian leader who was the autocratic face of stability in the Middle East for nearly 30 years before being forced from power in an Arab Spring uprising, died. He was 91. Feb 26:Beijing: An Indian Air Force special aircraft brought 15 tonnes of medical supplies from India to the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and later left with 112 Indians and foreign nationals stranded in the city.

Feb 27:Geneva: Describing Pakistan as the ''pernicious cradle of terrorism'', India slammed it for raising concerns over human rights in J&K. Feb 28:Geneva: The WHO raised its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to its highest level after the epidemic spread to sub-Saharan Africa and caused financial markets to plunge. Feb 29:Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia's political crisis deepened after Mahathir Mohamad rejected a decision by the king to pick his rival as the next prime minister, insisting he had enough backing to return to the role.