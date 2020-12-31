Lone BJP MLA in Kerala Assembly says he supports resolution against farm laws

In an unprecedented move, the lone Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA O Rajagopal did not object to the resolution passed against farm laws by the Kerala Assembly on Thursday, and later said that he "supports the resolution". Speaking to media after the Assembly session, Rajagopal said he abstained from voting and did not oppose the resolution because people do not need to know these differences in opinions.

"I support this resolution. During the discussion, I opposed certain references made in the resolution against the farm laws but I do not object to the general consensus reached by the house against the farm laws," he said. When asked if it was against the BJP's stand, the MLA said, "It may not be the party's stand. These compromises are part of a democratic system. We must not be adamant. We must go with the consensus."

With the lone BJP MLA not opposing it, the Kerala Assembly passed the resolution unanimously against the three of the Centre's contentious farm laws after it was moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the special session. The resolution stated that the genuine concerns of the farmers should be addressed and the Centre should withdraw all the three laws.

While moving the resolution earlier, Vijayan had said, "The urgency of the current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. It is a serious problem that these important laws were passed in a hurry without even being sent to the Standing Committee of Parliament for consideration." This comes with the backdrop of the farmers' agitation at the borders of the national capital, which has been in place for over a month.

"The capital is witnessing the legendary struggle of the farmers. Farmers are protesting to scrap all three laws. The farmers are joining the struggle and fighting the extreme cold in Delhi. Thirty-two farmers lost their lives during the 35-day strike," the Chief Minister had claimed. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)