DMK asks PM Modi to urge Sri Lanka to not scrap Provincial Councils

The amendment was an outcome of the Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987, DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu said and added that the proposal, if carried forward, would put a question mark on the accord with India.Baalu, who is also the party treasurer asked why and how Indian government could be a mere spectator if the island nation abolished the councils after assuring the Tamil people, devolution of more powers, even beyond what was contemplated under the 13th amendment, he said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-12-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 15:53 IST
The DMK on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevail upon Sri Lanka to give up its 'proposal' to abolish the provincial councils as it went against the island nation's 13th Amendment to Constitution. The amendment was an outcome of the Indo-Lanka Accord of 1987, DMK Parliamentary Party leader T R Baalu said and added that the proposal, if carried forward, would put a question mark on the accord with India.

Baalu, who is also the party treasurer asked ''why and how Indian government could be a mere spectator'' if the island nation abolished the councils after assuring the Tamil people, devolution of more powers, even beyond what was contemplated under the 13th amendment, he said. The DMK leader requested Modi to prevail upon Lanka to not go ahead with the plan to abolish the councils.

Modi should make it clear to the neighbour that the proposal, if implemented, would adversely affect Indo-Lanka ties, Baalu said.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI.

