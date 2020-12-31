Athawale meets party colleague locked in fight with neighbour

Union minister and RPI (A) chief Ramdas Athawale visited Kalyan, where a police complaint has been filed against a functionary of his party, and discussed the matter with him, officials said on Thursday. Athawale on Wednesday met RPI (A) vice-president Dayal Bahadure against whom an offence has been registered with the Kadakpada police in Thane city, ACP (Kalyan) Anil Powar said.

Family members of Bahadure and one of his neighbours in a housing complex had frequent quarrels over certain issues and this led to both sides filing complaint against each other, senior inspector A H Pawar of the Khadakpada police station said. The police were still probing the complaints, Pawar said without providing details.

ACP Powar said Athawale had come to meet Bahadure and discuss the matter..