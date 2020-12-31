Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of August, 2020

Aug 1: New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, who once wielded immense influence in power circles as a close aide of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, died on Saturday in Singapore where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. Aug 2: New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have tested positive for coronavirus, the latest among prominent public figures in the country to have contracted COVID-19, while Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Verma succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

Aug 3: New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country, according to the Health Ministry. Aug 4: New Delhi: Theatre doyen, legendary drama teacher and connoisseur of the arts Ebrahim Alkazi died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, his son said. He was 94.

Aug 5: Ayodhya: In a highly-anticipated event watched by millions on television, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday laid the foundation here of a Ram temple, the culmination of a campaign that fuelled the rise of the BJP and marked the fulfilment of one of its core poll promises. Aug 6: Srinagar: Manoj Sinha, former union minister and senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh, was on Thursday appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He is the first political leader to take charge as the LG of the union territory.

Aug 7: New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA said an Air India Express plane coming from Dubai broke into ''two pieces'' after landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening. Aug 8: Kozhikode: Investigators on Saturday recovered the Digital Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder, also called the black box, from the ill-fated Boeing 737 that could provide vital clues in the crash of the Air India Express flight in heavy rain here as the toll rose to 18 with a passenger succumbing to injuries.

Aug 9: New Delhi: In a mega push to boost domestic defence production, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced that India will stop import of 101 weapons and military platforms like transport aircraft, light combat helicopters, conventional submarines, cruise missiles and sonar systems under a staggered timeline till 2024. Aug 10: New Delhi: Sachin Pilot will work in the ''interest of the Congress'', and a three-member committee will be set up to address the grievances of Pilot and other aggrieved MLAs, the Congress said on Monday after a meeting between the rebel leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, signalling a ''amicable resolution'' of nearly a month-long Rajasthan crisis ahead of the crucial assembly session from August 14.

Aug 11: Indore: Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori, whose powerful and lucid poetry filled halls and connected with the young and old alike, died of a heart attack at a hospital here on Tuesday while being treated for COVID-19, his son said. He was 70. Aug 12: New Delhi: Congress leader and spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi passed away on Wednesday after a heart attack, the party said. He was 52. Aug 13: New Delhi: In a major overhaul of tax administration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled faceless tax assessment and appeals to reduce the scope for corruption and overreach by officials, and said a taxpayers' charter is being implemented to ensure a free, fair and transparent tax environment.

Aug 14: Jaipur: The Ashok Gehlot government won a confidence vote in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, ending for now the threat triggered by a rebellion within the Congress ranks in the state. Aug 15: New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 29 lakh, a day after it crossed 28 lakh, with a single-day spike of 68,898 infections, while the recoveries have increased to 21,58,946 on Friday pushing the recovery rate to over 74 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Aug 16: New Delhi: Former cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan died on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications, his brother Pushpendra Chauhan said. Aug 17: New Delhi: Indian classical music doyen Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said.

Aug 18: New Delhi: Holding that financial planning is in the domain of the Centre, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to direct transfer of contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Aug 19: New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday ordered ''immediate'' withdrawal of about 10,000 paramilitary personnel from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Aug 20: New Delhi: Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for a fourth straight year while Surat and Navi Mumbai grabbed the second and third positions respectively, as the Centre announced the results of its latest annual cleanliness survey on Thursday. Aug 21: Hyderabad: A major fire in the Srisailam hydroelectric plant located on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border left nine people dead, most of them engineers, and three seriously injured, with thick smoke hampering rescue operations for over 12 hours,officials said on Friday.

Aug 22: New Delhi: A fresh controversy broke out on Saturday involving the Rafale deal after source-based media reports claimed that the CAG has submitted its performance audit on defence offset contracts to the Centre with no mention of any offset deals related to the purchase of the fighter aircraft. Aug 23: New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programmes, and these include measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of face cover or masks for cast and crew, except for actors in front of camera.

Aug 24: New Delhi: After a marathon seven-hour-long meeting marked by high drama, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party's interim president and effect necessary organisational changes while an AICC session will be called at the earliest to start the process of electing a new chief. Aug 25: Jammu: Culminating its probe into a fatal terror attack that left 40 CRPF personnel dead in South Kashmir last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet here on Tuesday against 19 people including Masood Azhar, the chief of banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, for planning the suicide operation.

Aug 26: New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a criminal case against Rhea Chakraborty and others for their alleged dealings in banned drugs, officials said. Aug 27: New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is an 'Act of God', and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal.

Aug 28: New Delhi: Ministers of six non-BJP ruled states on Friday moved the Supreme Court against its order allowing holding of NEET and JEE exams amid the COVID pandemic, as the row over the contentious issues intensified with the top Congress leadership stepping up its offensive against the government, while Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank asserted that politics should be kept away from education. Aug 29: New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Saturday announced acquisition of Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore to bolster its fast growing retail business.

Aug 30: Chennai: India and Russia were on Sunday declared joint winners of the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad after the final was marred by internet disconnection and server malfunction. Aug 31: New Delhi: Former president Pranab Mukherjee, statesman, scholar and one of India’s most respected leaders across the political spectrum, died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.