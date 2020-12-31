Left Menu
Development News Edition

Probe into death of K'taka LC Deputy Chairman on, necessary action will be taken: Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said preliminary inquiry into the death of states Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was underway and necessary action will be taken based on the report.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:13 IST
Probe into death of K'taka LC Deputy Chairman on, necessary action will be taken: Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said preliminary inquiry into the death of state's Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was underway and necessary action will be taken based on the report. Speaking to reporters, he said, ''The police is conducting a preliminary investigation regarding the postmortem report, death note, circumstantial evidence.. based on the findings, further action will be taken.'' Bommai said the process is on, the procedures regarding circumstantial evidence, postmortem and inquest reports will require some time.

''Preliminary inquiry is on.. once it is over we will know the exact reason (of the death),'' he added. Dharme Gowda (64), an MLC from JD(S), was found dead on a rail track in Chikkamagaluru district early on Tuesday, with police sources claiming he died by suicide.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called for a high-level probe by an independent agency into the death of Gowda. ''We have taken note of what the Lok Sabha Speaker has said, we have taken it seriously, once the preliminary report comes we will see how to go about and take necessary action,'' Bommai said in response.

Several political leaders including JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and S L Bhoje Gowda (JDS MLC), who is also the brother of the departed have expressed apprehensions that the turn of events at the council on December 15 might have led to Gowda taking such a drastic step, as he was 'deeply pained' by it. According to reports, Gowda is said to have mentioned the incident that took place at the Legislative Council, in his purported death note.

Dharme Gowda was at the centre of December 15's high drama in the LC, which saw BJP-JDS and Congress members hurling abuses and pushing each other over a row pertaining to no-confidence motion against Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty. During the ruckus, Gowda was pulled down from the Chair (Chairman's seat) by some Congress MLCs, accusing him of occupying it as Deputy Chairman against rules, as part of the BJP's plan to unseat Chairman Shetty, who is from the Congress.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools to reopen partially in Kerala from January 1

Schools in Kerala, remained closed since the imposition of coronavirus lockdown in March, will reopen partially on January 1, marking a new beginning in the education sector, but strictly in compliance with COVID protocols. The classes for ...

2020 finally ending, but New Year''s revelries muted by virus

This New Years Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year theyd prefer to forget. Australia will be among the first nations to ring in 2021 because of its pro...

Goldsmith shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Militants shot a goldsmith dead at a busy market here on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at Sarai Bala in the evening, a police official said.Satpal Singh, believed to be 62 years old, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbe...

EPFO begins crediting 8.5 pc interest for 2019-20, to reflect in EPF accounts from Fri

Retirement fund body EPFO has retained 8.5 per cent interest rate on employees provident fund EPF for 2019-20 for its over six crore members as decided earlier, and also began crediting the same into their accounts on Thursday. A large numb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020