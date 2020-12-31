Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP appoints V Satish as organiser, Saudan Singh vice-president

He was earlier looking after the partys work in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.Saudan Singh, who was stationed in Raipur and looking after the partys work in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, will now be posted in Chandigarh and will take care of the partys work in the union territory, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:49 IST
BJP appoints V Satish as organiser, Saudan Singh vice-president

The BJP made key organisational changes on Thursday, appointing joint general secretary (organisation) V Satish to a newly created post of 'Organiser' and Saudan Singh, who also held the same post, to that of vice-president. Joint organisational secretary Shiv Prakash will continue in the same post but with change in responsibilities. The BJP announced these new appointments in a statement.

Prakash, who was earlier looking after the party's work in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, will now be positioned in Bhopal, and he will look after the BJP's work in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and West Bengal. Satish will now take care of coordination with the party's parliamentary office, the SC/ST morcha and its special contact programme. He was earlier looking after the party's work in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Saudan Singh, who was stationed in Raipur and looking after the party's work in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, will now be posted in Chandigarh and will take care of the party's work in the union territory, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. All three leaders, Satish, Prakash and Singh, are full-time RSS pracharaks and were loaned by the BJP's ideological parent to the saffron party.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools to reopen partially in Kerala from January 1

Schools in Kerala, remained closed since the imposition of coronavirus lockdown in March, will reopen partially on January 1, marking a new beginning in the education sector, but strictly in compliance with COVID protocols. The classes for ...

2020 finally ending, but New Year''s revelries muted by virus

This New Years Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year theyd prefer to forget. Australia will be among the first nations to ring in 2021 because of its pro...

Goldsmith shot dead by militants in Srinagar

Militants shot a goldsmith dead at a busy market here on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at Sarai Bala in the evening, a police official said.Satpal Singh, believed to be 62 years old, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbe...

EPFO begins crediting 8.5 pc interest for 2019-20, to reflect in EPF accounts from Fri

Retirement fund body EPFO has retained 8.5 per cent interest rate on employees provident fund EPF for 2019-20 for its over six crore members as decided earlier, and also began crediting the same into their accounts on Thursday. A large numb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020