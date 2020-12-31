Left Menu
BJP's Radhakrishnan slams Rajagopal for supporting Kerala govt's resolution against farm laws

After BJP MLA O Rajagopal spoke in support of the resolution passed against farm laws by the Kerala Assembly, party state unit vice president KS Radhakrishnan on Thursday said that "it is against will and spirit of the Bharatiya Janata Party".

31-12-2020
KS Radhakrishnan speaking to ANI in Kochi on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

After BJP MLA O Rajagopal spoke in support of the resolution passed against farm laws by the Kerala Assembly, party state unit vice president KS Radhakrishnan on Thursday said that "it is against will and spirit of the Bharatiya Janata Party". "I do not understand why a person like Rajagopal adopted such a surprising move against the Central government. I do not understand it. Everyone knows one member cannot do anything, but he should have expressed dissent. It is against will and spirit of BJP," Radhakrishnan told ANI.

"Whether the State Legislative Assembly can enjoy the right of an enactment or a resolution passed against the Parliament? You have to verify the constitutional validity of the resolution. It is absolutely illegal I think so," he said. With the lone BJP MLA not opposing it, the Kerala Assembly passed the resolution unanimously against the three of the Centre's contentious farm laws after it was moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the special session.

Speaking to media after the Assembly session, Rajagopal had said he abstained from voting and did not oppose the resolution because people do not need to know these differences in opinions. The resolution stated that the genuine concerns of the farmers should be addressed and the Centre should withdraw all the three laws.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

