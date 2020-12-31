Left Menu
Development News Edition

LF, Cong urge TMC govt to prove majority in House

The opposition Left Front and the Congress on Thursday demanded that the TMC government in West Bengal make arrangements to convene an assembly session to prove its majority, amid the growing number of defections from the ruling party to the BJP.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:48 IST
LF, Cong urge TMC govt to prove majority in House

The opposition Left Front and the Congress on Thursday demanded that the TMC government in West Bengal make arrangements to convene an assembly session to prove its majority, amid the growing number of defections from the ruling party to the BJP. At a joint press meet of the Left and the Congress here, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty stressed that that the TMC dispensation should come out clear if it still enjoys the support of adequate number of legislators.

''Many ruling party MLAs have told me in private that the government is apparently scared to call an assembly session. They also claimed that governance was getting affected due to the prevailing confusion,'' he claimed. Leader of the opposition and senior Congress member Abdul Mannan, who was also present at the meet, said TMC boss Mamata Banerjee had been insisting that her party did not suffer any major loss, but people in the know have claimed that many more would be leaving her camp soon.

''If your (Mamata Banerjee's) claim is true, please appear for a floor test in Assembly,'' he said. Chakraborty further said that convening an assembly session was necessary at this juncture for passing a resolution against the new agriculture laws, which have sparked nationwide protests by farmers.

He also stated that civic polls are long overdue, but the government wasn't taking necessary measures as it was ''afraid of its outcome''. ''The COVID-19 pandemic can no longer be a reason for the delay as hundreds of people are seen participating in rallies organised by the ruling party, with little regard for social distancing,'' the CPI(MLA) added.

Making light of the demand made by the two parties, BJP leader Jaiprakash Majumdar said a floor test, just months before assembly polls, was unnecessary. ''People have already made up their minds to dislodge the TMC government. What is the justification behind asking the CM to prove majority at this stage?'' he said.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes $30 million penalty on Daimler for delayed truck recalls

Daimler AGs North American truck unit on Thursday agreed to a 30 million U.S. civil penalty to resolve an investigation of delayed recalls, the second time since late 2019 the German automaker has agreed to settle a probe by U.S. auto safet...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...

Wear masks till there is understanding of effect of vaccinated population on transmission: Kang

People should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing until there is a better understanding of the effect of vaccinated population on transmission, top vaccine expert Gagandeep Kang said on Thursday. She said sections of rural...

PNB extends festival offer till Mar

State-owned Punjab National Bank PNB on Thursday announced the extension of its festival bonanza offer till March. The promotional scheme has been rechristened now as PNB NEW YEAR BONANZA-2021, the bank said in a statement.Under the PNB New...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020