Telangana govt should bring resolution against farm laws, says Batti Vikramarka

Telangana Congress leader Batti Vikramarka on Thursday demanded the state government to call a special assembly session and bring a resolution against the central farm laws.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:27 IST
Congress leader Batti Vikramarka speaking to ANI in Hyderabad on Thursday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Congress leader Batti Vikramarka on Thursday demanded the state government to call a special assembly session and bring a resolution against the central farm laws. Speaking to ANI, Vikramarka said, "I demand the Telangana government to call for a special assembly session to bring a resolution against the farm bills which were introduced by the central government. Many states like Punjab, Rajasthan and many others have already brought in a resolution against the farm bills."

He lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for not supporting farmers over their stand on the farm legislatons. "If the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao really thinks and feels that he stands for the farmers and farming community then he has to come forward. But unfortunately, he has not taken any decision yet and has not come forward on this issue. He also stated that because of buying the farm produce, a loss of Rs 7,500 crores has been incurred by the state," he said.

The Congress leader criticised Rao for saying that he would not buy farm produce citing that the state would bear losses. "The government must think of the development of the state and not think of the state as a corporate business. I strongly condemn the statement of Rao for saying that he would not be buying the farm produce as the state would end up in losses," Vikramarka said.

"When people have been suffering due to corona, Rao has not taken any steps for prevention from the deadly virus. There have been few doctors and there is no proper equipment for treatment. It was his inefficiency due to which people have suffered a lot during the lockdown and the state government has taken a loan of nearly about Rs 4,20,000 crores in 2020. At least in the coming year, I expect Rao to be more rational in taking decisions," he added. (ANI)

