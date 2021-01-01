Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP panchayat polls: BJP to meet to discuss strategy

The BJP will chalk out its strategy for the coming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh during a meeting on Sunday which will be attended by national vice president and in-charge of the state affairs in the party, Radha Mohan Singh.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-01-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 11:39 IST
UP panchayat polls: BJP to meet to discuss strategy

The BJP will chalk out its strategy for the coming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh during a meeting on Sunday which will be attended by national vice president and in-charge of the state affairs in the party, Radha Mohan Singh. Various important issues will be taken up in the meeting including the coming panchayat elections, vice president of the state unit and member of Legislative Council Vijay Bahadur Pathak said on Friday.

Besides, the meeting will also discuss a work plan for taking the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government, which is completing four years in office on March 19, among the people , Pathak said. The party will work out a work plan to apprise the people of how the Adityanath government ''successfully turned the pandemic into an opportunity and provided relief to the people'', Pathak said, adding that people will also be told about the various welfare and development schemes with a special thrust on the works done for improving the law and order situation.

The state government has appointed assistant development officers of districts as panchayat administrators of their districts, vesting in them the powers of panchayat committees and village panchayat heads following the expiry of the terms of village panchayats on December 25. The dates for the elections are yet to be announced..

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: COVID-19 vaccine dry run to be conducted tomorrow in 4 districts

As the country awaits a Coronavirus vaccine, the Maharashtra Health Department will conduct a dry run tomorrow in four districts of the state to ensure effective preparedness for its rollout. The districts of Pune, Nagpur, Jalna, and Nandur...

Ladakh reports 19 new COVID cases

A total of 19 new COVID-19 cases and 12 discharges were reported from the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday. Department of Information and Public Relations, Ladakh reported that 12 out of 19 positive samples were received by Chief Medic...

PM lays foundation stone of Light House Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects under the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India GHTC-India at six sites across six states, a programme that seeks to build over 1,000 houses each i...

Coronavirus overshadows Japan's New Year's Day festivities

New Years Day is the biggest holiday in Japans calendar, but this years festivities have been subdued following record highs in new coronavirus cases nationwide and calls from the government to stay home. Japans Emperor Naruhito appealed to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021