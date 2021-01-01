Punjab, Haryana CMs greet people on New Year

Left Menu
We will leave no stone unturned to make up for the lost time due to Covid. Greeting people on the occasion, Khattar said it was a matter of relief that coronavirus cases in the state had been gradually coming down, but underlined the need to still take precautions.May this year pave the way for happiness, prosperity and progress in your lives, Khattar tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar greeted the people on the first day of the New Year on Friday. ''I wish you & your family a #HappyNewYear 2021. May Waheguru ji bless you all with good health & happiness and also the resilience to combat #Covid19,'' Singh tweeted. ''I pray that 2021 brings normalcy into our lives. We will leave no stone unturned to make up for the lost time due to Covid.'' Greeting people on the occasion, Khattar said it was a matter of relief that coronavirus cases in the state had been gradually coming down, but underlined the need to still take precautions.

''May this year pave the way for happiness, prosperity and progress in your lives,'' Khattar tweeted. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda and Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala also greeted the people on the occasion. PTI SUN VSD HMB

