Violence during rallies: MP CM warns of stern action

We have to ensure that Madhya Pradesh remains an island of peace, he said, when asked about these incidents.His government is kind to good people and tough on the corrupt and mafia, the BJP leader said. Congress has run out of steam and is direction-less, the chief minister said.Preparations for COVID-19 vaccination dry run has been completed in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-01-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 17:46 IST
In the wake of incidents of stone pelting at rallies for raising funds for the Ram temple at Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned of stern action against mischief-mongers. Violence was reported during rallies organized by right-wing organizations at Ujjain and in Indore district recently.

''Law will take its course against the miscreants whoever they may be. People creating disturbance will be dealt with strictly,'' Chouhan told reporters here. ''We have to ensure that Madhya Pradesh remains an island of peace,'' he said, when asked about these incidents.

His government is kind to good people and tough on the corrupt and mafia, the BJP leader said. About the opposition's allegation that civic polls due in December and January were postponed as the ruling BJP wanted to gain the lost ground due to the farmers' anger over the new farm laws, Chouhan said, ''Congress keeps on complaining. What can we do about it? ''Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes abroad on his party's foundation day. Congress has run out of steam and is direction-less,'' the chief minister said.

Preparations for COVID-19 vaccination dry run has been completed in Madhya Pradesh, he said. ''After discussions with the Centre we have trained health workers and developed a cold chain for storing vaccine.

After getting a green light from the central government, the dry run will start,'' he said..

