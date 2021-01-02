Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defying Trump, U.S. Senate overrides defense bill veto

President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four years in office, pushing through a bill on defense spending against his strong objections 20 days before he leaves office.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-01-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 01:09 IST
Defying Trump, U.S. Senate overrides defense bill veto
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four years in office, pushing through a bill on defense spending against his strong objections 20 days before he leaves office. Meeting in a rare New Year's Day session, the Senate voted 81-13 to achieve the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto with bipartisan support two days before a new Congress will be sworn in on Sunday. Eight previous vetoes have been upheld.

Republican lawmakers have largely stood by the president during his turbulent White House term. Since losing his re-election bid in November, Trump has lashed out at them for not fully backing his unsupported claims of voting fraud, rejecting his demand for bigger COVID-19 relief checks and for moving toward the veto override. The Republican-led Senate reconvened midday to take up the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which determines everything from how many ships are bought to soldiers' pay and how to address geopolitical threats.

Trump refused to sign it into law because it does not repeal certain legal protections for tech companies. He also objects to a provision stripping the names of Confederate generals from military bases.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

Ashok Leyland gains nearly 4 pc after sales data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran tells IAEA it plans to enrich uranium to up to 20% at Fordow site

Iran has told the United Nations nuclear watchdog it plans to enrich uranium to up to 20 purity, a level it achieved before its 2015 accord, at its Fordow site buried inside a mountain, the agency said on Friday.The move is the latest of se...

Suddenly overwhelmed, Ireland says thousands of COVID-19 cases yet to be added to tally

Ireland said on Friday it had under-reported coronavirus cases in recent days by thousands more than previously known as its system came under strain, suggesting the EUs fastest growing outbreak is worsening even more rapidly than figures s...

Defying Trump, U.S. Senate overrides defense bill veto

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four years in office, pushing through a bill on defense spending against his strong objections 20 days before he leav...

Bengal reports 26 more COVID deaths, 1,153 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,738 after 26 more people succumbed to the disease on Friday, a bulletin released by the state health department said. The tally mounted to 5,53,216 after 1,153 new cases were detected in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021