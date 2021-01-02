Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge dismisses lawmaker lawsuit against Pence over electoral count

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-01-2021 07:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 07:03 IST
U.S. judge dismisses lawmaker lawsuit against Pence over electoral count

A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a lawsuit filed by a Texas lawmaker and other Republicans against Vice President Mike Pence who is set to preside Wednesday over a joint session of Congress to formalize the results of the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle said Representative Louie Gohmert and other Republicans who filed suit lack standing to bring the legal action seeking to overturn the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

WHO lists Comirnaty COVID-19 mRNA vaccine for emergency use

India's drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine, country's first - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Alok Sharma offers to resign as business minister to lead climate summit-The Times

UK Business Minister Alok Sharma offered to resign from his ministerial position in order to take on a full-time role preparing for the countrys chairmanship of United Nations COP26 climate change summit, The Times httpswww.thetimes.co.ukar...

Cricket-Fielding will determine whether I play Sydney test, says Warner

Australias David Warner believes it will be his ability to field effectively that will decide whether he plays the third test against India at Sydney Cricket Ground next week.The left-handed opener missed the first two tests in the series b...

Australia's NSW makes masks mandatory as virus cluster expands

Australias most populous state of New South Wales on Saturday made masks compulsory and imposed new mobility restrictions as its virus cluster expanded by seven while neighbouring Victoria recorded 10 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases. NS...

Romney urges sweeping vaccine plan as U.S. surpasses 20 million COVID-19 cases

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Friday urged the U.S. government to immediately enlist veterinarians, combat medics and others in an all-out national campaign to administer coronavirus vaccinations and slow a surging rise in COVID-19 hospitaliz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021