With recent exodus from TMC, Madan Mitra says 'anybody is welcome to leave' party
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra on Friday reacted over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's brother and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Soumendu Adhikari's entry in the BJP.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:18 IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra on Friday reacted over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's brother and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Soumendu Adhikari's entry in the BJP. Former Chairperson of Contai Municipality, Soumendu Adhikari joined the BJP in presence of his brother Suvendu Adhikari at 'BJP Yogdaan Mela' at Contai Dormitory ground in East Midnapore on Friday.
While reacting to Soumendu Adhikari's move, Mitra told ANI, "Anybody is welcome to leave. I don't think there'll be any reflection in our party for the defection of Soumendu. Trinamool Congress workers are becoming more and more devoted to the party." Addressing the gathering here, Suvendu Adhikari said, "We will win this battle and form the next government in Bengal. We will move forward with Prime minister Narendra Modi's ideals and accomplish people's dream of the 'Sonar Bangla'."
Former Transport Minister in the TMC government, Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19. This development comes as Bengal's Vidhan Sabha polls are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. (ANI)
