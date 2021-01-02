Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata condoles demise of Buta Singh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condoled the death of former Union home minister and senior Congress leader Buta Singh. Saddened at the passing away of Buta Singh ji, eight-time Lok Sabha MP and former Union Cabinet Minister.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 13:37 IST
Mamata condoles demise of Buta Singh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condoled the death of former Union home minister and senior Congress leader Buta Singh. ''Saddened at the passing away of Buta Singh ji, eight-time Lok Sabha MP and former Union Cabinet Minister. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters,'' Banerjee said on Twitter.

Singh died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday morning. He was 86. The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the AIIMS after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five states contribute to 62 pc of active cases in India, says Health Ministry

Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh have contributed to nearly 62 per cent of Indias active cases of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has informed. The total number of activ...

Exports fall 0.8 pc in Dec, trade deficit widens to USD 15.71 bn

Contracting for the third straight month, Indias exports slipped marginally by 0.8 per cent in December 2020 even as the trade deficit widened to USD 15.71 billion due to the rise in imports. Exports in December 2020 stood at USD 26.89 bill...

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak: Official

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lakshar-e-Taiba LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was on Saturday arrested in Pakistan on terror financing charges, an official said. Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, wa...

48-hour lockdown begins in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand to check spread of COVID-19

A 48-hour lockdown began in Pithoragarh town in Uttarakhand from 7 am on Saturday to contain the spread of COVID-19. All offices and business establishments in the town will remain closed for 48 hours, subdivisional magistrate Tushar Saini ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021