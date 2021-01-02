Mamata condoles demise of Buta Singh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday condoled the death of former Union home minister and senior Congress leader Buta Singh. ''Saddened at the passing away of Buta Singh ji, eight-time Lok Sabha MP and former Union Cabinet Minister. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters,'' Banerjee said on Twitter.

Singh died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Saturday morning. He was 86. The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the AIIMS after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.