Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Top stories from western region at

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM10 GJ-VIRUS-LD UK STRAIN Gujarat:Four UK returnees detected with new coronavirus strain Ahmedabad: Four persons who recently returned to Gujarat from the United Kingdom (UK) have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, a top state health department official said on Saturday. .

BOM6 MP-COMEDIAN-LD ARREST Comedian among 5 held for 'indecent' remarks on Hindu deities Indore: Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian from Gujarat, was arrested along with four others after the son of a BJP MLA complained against him for alleged indecent remarks made against Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday. . BOM8 MH-VIRUS-VACCINE-MINISTER Centre should give free COVID-19 vaccine to poor:Maha minister Jalna (Maha): The Centre should ensure that poor people in Maharashtra get COVID-19 vaccine free of cost, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. .

BOM9 MH-AURANGABAD-RENAMING-SENA Cong's opposition to rename Aurangabad won't affect MVA: Sena Mumbai: Two days after Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said his party would strongly oppose any proposal that seeks to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said its resistance will not affect the three-party MVA government in the state. . BOM1 GJ-ACCIDENT Gujarat: Three women charred to death as car catches fire Rajkot: Three women were charred to death when the car in which they were traveling caught fire after colliding with a cotton-laden truck at Gondal in Gujarat's Rajkot district early on Saturday, police said..