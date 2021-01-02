Jumbo committees serve no purpose: Karti's dig at Cong organisational rejig in TN

Left Menu
Soon after the Congress announced a major rejig in its Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the Assembly polls this year, party MP from the state Karti Chidambaram on Saturday said such jumbo committees serve no purpose as no one will have any authority which would mean no accountability.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 18:45 IST
Soon after the Congress announced a major rejig in its Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the Assembly polls this year, party MP from the state Karti Chidambaram on Saturday said such ''jumbo committees'' serve no purpose as no one will have any authority which would mean ''no accountability''. In the organisational rejig, Karti Chidambaram has been named in the executive committee, pradesh election committee and the election coordination committee.

The Congress on Saturday announced a major rejig in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) and set up key election-related panels including Karti's father P Chidambaram and former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar in them. The party has named 32 vice presidents, 57 general secretaries and 104 secretaries in the jumbo state unit.

Ruby R Manoharan has been appointed the treasurer of the party's state unit, a statement issued by Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal said. Tagging a tweet on the organisational changes by the party in Tamil Nadu, Karti Chidambaram tweeted, ''These jumbo committees serve no purpose. 32 VP, 57 GS, 104 Secretaries. None will have any authority which means no accountability.'' He tagged the Twitter handles of the Congress, TNCC, Venugopal, AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

The appointments come months ahead of the Assembly polls, likely to take place in April-May. The Congress is likely to contest the polls as part of the Opposition alliance headed by the DMK to take on the ruling AIADMK coalition.

