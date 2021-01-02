Man attacks 17-year-old girl with sword, arrested

A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 17-year-old girl, his friend, because she had stopped speaking to him in Beed city of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. Popat Bobde (17) and the victim were friends, but she had stopped talking to him for the last few months, a police official said.

On Wednesday evening, Bobde went to the girl's house when her parents were out for work and allegedly attacked her with a sword before fleeing, the official said. Her neighbours rushed the girl to hospital where she was being treated, he said.

Bobde was arrested on Thursday under IPC sections for attempt to murder and molestation. Further probe is on..