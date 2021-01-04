Left Menu
UP: BJP to hold district-level meet of party workers from Jan 7-17 for panchayat polls

Anoop Gupta has been made the in-charge of Gorakhpur region, while Priyanka Singh Rawat of Kanpur-Bundelkhand region and Govind Narayan Shukla has been made the in-charge of the partys state headquarter, the statement said.

The BJP will hold district-level meetings of party workers between January 7 and 17 for the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, the party said in a statement here on Sunday. At a meeting held here regarding the panchayat elections, the BJP's state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh said the party workers have to work at the ground-level in a planned manner for the three-tier polls.

The meeting was also attended by UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and other office bearers. At the meeting, JPS Rathore was made the in-charge of the state's western region, Ashwani Tyagi of Braj region, Amarpal of Awadh region, and Subrat Pathak of Kashi region. Anoop Gupta has been made the in-charge of Gorakhpur region, while Priyanka Singh Rawat of Kanpur-Bundelkhand region and Govind Narayan Shukla has been made the in-charge of the party's state headquarter, the statement said.

