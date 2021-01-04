Left Menu
BJP doesn't want Mamata Banerjee to be murdered by her nephew for power: Arjun Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh on Sunday said that his party does not want West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be murdered by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee for power.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh on Sunday said that his party does not want West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be murdered by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee for power. "BJP does not want West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be murdered by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee so that he gains sympathy from people to get power," Arjun Singh said.

During a press conference here, BJP MP from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency said that Banerjee should get Central agency security cover if she has an apprehension of being murdered. "If Mamata Banerjee is apprehensive of being murdered, she must write a letter to the Prime Minister and get Central agency security cover. We do not want her nephew to have her murdered to get sympathy from the people of Bengal," he said.

This statement comes as West Bengal's Vidhan Sabha polls are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. The dates for the polls are not announced yet. (ANI)

