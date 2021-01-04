BJP doesn't want Mamata Banerjee to be murdered by her nephew for power: Arjun Singh
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh on Sunday said that his party does not want West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be murdered by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee for power.ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-01-2021 08:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 08:34 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Singh on Sunday said that his party does not want West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be murdered by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee for power. "BJP does not want West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to be murdered by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee so that he gains sympathy from people to get power," Arjun Singh said.
During a press conference here, BJP MP from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency said that Banerjee should get Central agency security cover if she has an apprehension of being murdered. "If Mamata Banerjee is apprehensive of being murdered, she must write a letter to the Prime Minister and get Central agency security cover. We do not want her nephew to have her murdered to get sympathy from the people of Bengal," he said.
This statement comes as West Bengal's Vidhan Sabha polls are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. The dates for the polls are not announced yet. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arjun Singh
- Abhishek Banerjee
- Bengal
- Mamata Banerjee
- Vidhan Sabha
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to visit Vishwa Bharti Univ at Shantiniketan on second day of Bengal visit
People want change in Bengal to end political violence, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration: Amit Shah at BJP roadshow.
Transfer of IPS officers: Mamata Banerjee thanks leaders for showing solidarity with Bengal
People of Bengal yearning for change, want to get rid of Bangladeshi infiltration: Shah
2 Bengali films selected for Indian Panorama section of IFFI