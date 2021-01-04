BJP, Jana Sena to lead Ramateertham Yatra on Jan 5

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Monday said that his party and the Jana Sena will lead the Ramateertham Dham Yatra on January 5 against the alleged attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh. "@BJP4Andhra & @JanaSenaParty will be leading the #Ramateerthadharmayatra against the attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh on January 5," Muraleedharan tweeted.

"@BJP4India will always strive to protect the rights of devotees & fight the designs to damage our traditions, customs and beliefs," he added. Earlier yesterday, BJP Andhra Pradesh state co-in charge Sunil V Deodhar slammed the state government for series of incidents of alleged attacks on temples and demanded the resignation of Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao.

"Yet another shocking incident took place in Vijayawada today. A 40-year-old Sita Mata idol was vandalised by anti-Hindu forces. On December 28, a 400-year-old idol was vandalised. Why is Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy not doing anything? Law and order is a state subject. If he is not able to handle this then he should step down," Deodhar said in a recorded video message. "In one and a half years of Jagan's rule, more than 150 temples or idols or symbols have been burnt or destroyed. Why is there state-sponsored proselytization?" he added.

The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on December 29 following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest on the temple premises. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang said on December 31 that investigation is going on in the incident of desecration of Lord Ram idol at Ramateertham. (ANI)