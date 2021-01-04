Congress forms committee for seat talks with Left parties for Bengal polls

Congress on Monday constituted a four-member committee led by its West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to hold talks with Left parties regarding seat-sharing and joint programmes for West Bengal assembly elections later this year. Apart from Chowdhury, the members of the committee are Abdul Mannan, Pradip Bhattacharya and Nepal Mahato.

Chowdhury had announced last month that the Congress will fight the assembly polls in the state with the Left parties. The Congress and Left parties also had an understanding in the 2016 assembly polls. BJP and Trinamool Congress have already started their preparations for the assembly polls. (ANI)