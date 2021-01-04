UP Deputy CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 126 crore

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday inaugurated projects worth Rs 126 crore in neighbouring Deoria district. He said four years of the BJP government in the state has done “more work than during the 15-year rule of SP-BSP”.

“Even if ‘bua’ (Mayawati) and ‘babua’ (Akhilesh Yadav) unite, they would not be able to form government in the state in next 25 years. The SP, BSP and Congress should wear spectacles as they are not able to see the development in Uttar Pradesh. “Farmers are getting direct benefit from Kisan Nidhi scheme, and extensive work on power, roads and water is being done in the state,'' Maurya said.

PTI CORR SAB SRY.