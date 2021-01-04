Left Menu
PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:27 IST
Chennithala accuses CPI-M, Vijayan of trying to create communal polarisation in Kerala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday accused the ruling CPI-M and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to create communal polarisation in the state by unleashing a campaign against the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the United Democratic Front. The campaignwas aimed at politically strengthening the BJP in the state, he told reporters here, reacting to the communal barbs thrown by the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and its leaders, including Vijayan, at the Congress- headed UDF after its recent debacle in local body elections.

They had said the ''deplorable state of affairs'' of the UDF was due to the ''shamelessness of the Congress'' to do anything for a few votes. Vijayan had said it was clear that the IUML was able to persuade the Congress in Kerala to form an alliance with ''communal parties'', despite the opposition of the Congress national leadership, a reference to the Welfare Party of India.

However, Chennithala on Monday backed the IUML and said it had played a major role in maintaining the secular character of the state. ''The CPI(M) is attempting a deliberate campaign against the IUML. There is a concerted effort from the side of the CPI-M to create communal polarisation in the state,'' he alleged.

The Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly also said there was a collective responsibility over the recent poll setback. ''We could not gain much in the corporations as we expected. But we fought well in the municipalities and the grama panchayats,'' Chennithala said.

He said the Congress and the UDF will continue its fight against ''the corrupt'' Left front government in the state. Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan claimed there was confusion among the UDF partners after the local body polls.

''Now there are reports that the IUML and the Welfare Party will continue its alliance. The Congress leadership, especially the KPCC president, says otherwise,'' he said. Alleging that BJP was indulging in politics of communalism, he said such alliances by IUML would only justify the former's strategy.

