Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI-M had secret pact with BJP in local body elections: Chennithala

Senior Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday alleged that there was "a secret pact" between CPM and BJP in local body elections.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-01-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 23:45 IST
CPI-M had secret pact with BJP in local body elections: Chennithala
Ramesh Chennithala. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday alleged that there was "a secret pact" between CPM and BJP in local body elections. Chennithala told reporters that a lot of analysis on results is coming out after local body elections and accused the ruling LDF of misleading people about the result.

"The research wing of KPCC conducted a detailed study and reported 2,12,73,413 people voted in the gram panchayat, municipality and Municipal Corporation this time. Of these, 74,58,516 voted for the UDF and 74,37,786 for the Left Front. The UDF got 35.06 per cent of the vote while the Left Front got 34.96 per cent," Chennithala said. He alleged that the Kerala government was "steeped in corruption".

The Congress leader accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF of trying to weaken the UDF. "The CPM is consciously making moves that will strengthen the BJP and thereby weaken the UDF," he said. "Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM had the same motive behind taking a stand on the Sabarimala issue which propagated the growth of the BJP. This time too, the CPM and the Chief Minister are playing dangerous politics," Chennithala added.

The Leader of Opposition alleged that the Chief Minister and the CPM were working to destroy the religious harmony in Kerala. "Kerala is a land where all religions live in harmony. The CPM and the Chief Minister are deliberately trying to pit those religions against each other," he said.

He alleged that the "communal project" started by Pinarayi Vijayan has now been taken over by the acting secretary of CPM Vijayaraghavan. "The CPM is now pushing for religious polarization. For that, the Muslim League is now being slandered. The Muslim League plays a major role in maintaining religious harmony in Kerala. Forgetting that, the CPM is trying to make political gains by creating conflicts between different religions. Behind this is the nefarious idea of strengthening the BJP and eliminating the Congress and the UDF," he alleged.

"CPI-M had a secret alliance with the BJP in the local body elections. Seeing that this communal polarization had succeeded in the local body elections, it has come up with a new communal strategy aiming the assembly elections. Why does the CPM not understand the fatal wounds it inflicts on Kerala society?" asked Chennithala. He also alleged that CPI-M and the BJP widely formed a secret understanding in central Kerala.

"The CPM formed a secret pact not only with the BJP but also with the SDPI. CPM must back off from its moves to destroy secularism in Kerala for four votes and a few seats," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slide from record peaks on Georgia elections, virus surge

Shares on Wall Street fell sharply from all-time peaks on the first trading day of the year on Monday, as risk appetite ebbed amid upcoming runoff elections in Georgia and the persistent surge in coronavirus cases. The Dow, which touched a ...

Mamata hints at implementing PM Kisan scheme; Bengal to hold assembly session to pass resolution against farm laws

Continuing her tirade against the Centre over the new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said arrangements would soon be made to convene an assembly session to pass a resolution against the contentious Acts. Wit...

Top Georgia election official says White House pushed him to take Trump call

Georgias top election official said on Monday that fellow Republican President Donald Trump had pushed him to take an inappropriate call in which he pressured the state to overturn his November presidential election defeat there. In the cal...

France gives hospital staff COVID-19 shots as it plays catch-up with neighbours

France is accelerating its COVID-19 vaccination of medical staff in hospitals after a slow initial roll-out in one of the most vaccine-sceptical countries in the world that has drawn an angry rebuke from President Emmanuel Macron. Health Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021