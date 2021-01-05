Karnataka BJP begins meet for its MLAs to express views on govt functioning

Left Menu
The meeting convened at a private hotel in Bengaluru was attended by the chief minister, state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, and the partys national general secretary incharge of Karnataka Arun Singh.Yediyurappa on Monday focussed his discussion with the BJP MLAs from North Karnataka.

The BJP's Karnataka unit on Monday started a two-day meeting for its MLAs to express their views on the functioning of the government to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, sources said. The meeting convened at a private hotel in Bengaluru was attended by the chief minister, state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, and the party's national general secretary incharge of Karnataka Arun Singh.

Yediyurappa on Monday focussed his discussion with the BJP MLAs from North Karnataka. He spent about four to five hours with the MLAs, speaking to them personally on various issues to understand their grievances, the party sources said. The MLAs wanted to know about cabinet expansion which has been kept pending for over a year, they said, adding that against the sanctioned ministerial posts of 34, seven are lying vacant.

The MLAs apprised the Chief Minister about the pending projects in their constituencies and requested him to clear them. It is learnt that the most talked about subject in the meeting was Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's rebellious posture.

A couple of months ago, he had claimed that the change of guard in the state was in the offing and someone else may replace Yediyurappa. According to the BJP insiders, the matter of Yatnal has been referred to the party's disciplinary committee.

Later speaking to reporters, Kateel set aside any possibility of change of guard in the state. ''For the past four months, the discussion is surfacing in the media regularly and I have personally answered those questions. There was no discussion on the change of leadership,'' Kateel said.

He said, ''Yediyurappa is our unanimous leader. He will be our chief minister for the next two-and-half-years. We have been saying this and the same was repeated by Arun Singh.'' To a question on the rebels in the party, Kateel said this issue was discussed in the meeting and the points of discussions will be forwarded to the party's disciplinary committee, which in turn will call them and speak to them..

