Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP BJP leaders arrested for trying to take out yatra over desecration of Lord Rama idol

The BJP and Jana Sena announced the Ramateertha Dharma Yatra protesting the December 28 incident in which the head of Lord Ramas idol at the famous Ramateertham hill temple in Vizianagaram district was found defaced.Though initially the police gave permission to Veerraju and other leaders to visit the Lord Rama temple at Ramateertham, they later withdrew it citing prohibitory orders under Section 30 of the Police Act in force.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:23 IST
AP BJP leaders arrested for trying to take out yatra over desecration of Lord Rama idol

Amaravati, Jan 5 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju and several party leaders were arrested on Tuesday when they attempted to take out a yatra in Ramatheertham protesting the desecration of Lord Ramas idol in a temple there last week defying ban orders in force, police said. The BJP and Jana Sena announced the Ramateertha Dharma Yatra protesting the December 28 incident in which the head of Lord Rama's idol at the famous Ramateertham hill temple in Vizianagaram district was found defaced.

Though initially the police gave permission to Veerraju and other leaders to visit the Lord Rama temple at Ramateertham, they later withdrew it citing prohibitory orders under Section 30 of the Police Act in force. Police said they arrested the BJP state president and others for violating the prohibitory orders.

The head of Lord Rama's idol at the famous Ramateertham hill temple was found defaced on December 28 night. BJP said several of its leaders were placed under house- arrest in different places.

Tension prevailed in the Ramatheertham area as the BJP workers and the police jostled with each other. A woman leader, Yasaswini, was allegedly manhandled by the police following which she collapsed.

Spitting fire over this, Veerraju asked how the police allowed YSR Congress MP Vijaya Sai Reddy and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu to visit the temple last week and why the BJP and Jana Sena leaders were prevented. They first gave permission for our visit but then they withdrew it. This is atrocious, Veerraju, who is also a member of the state Legislative Council, claimed.

In Visakhapatnam, Rajya Sabha member C M Ramesh and former minister Kamineni Srinivas were not allowed to leave the city BJP office by the police in a bid to prevent them from going to Ramateertham. Former state BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana and former party MLA P Vishnukumar Raju were placed under house arrest, party leaders claimed.

In several other places too, the BJP and the Jana Sena leaders were prevented from proceeding to Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district, they said. BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao condemned the arrest of Somu Veerraju and other leaders.

Such highhanded actions against peaceful protests, over the beheading of centuries-old Lord Ramas idol, only exposed the ineptness of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he said in a statement. BJP state general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said they would complain to the Centre against ''the police excesses'' in the state.

Are the police drawing salaries from the public coffers or from the YSRC office? Human rights are grossly violated in the state and there is severe repression all around,'' he alleged. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday termed the desecration of temples in the state as 'political guerrilla warfare'' and wondered who would benefit by such acts.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak unveils one-off grant for UK’s lockdown-hit sectors

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Tuesday announced that businesses in the lockdown-hit sectors such as retail, hospitality and leisure are to receive a one-off grant worth up to 9,000 pounds. As the UK entered its tough new sta...

For kids with behavioural issues, focusing on diversion yields positive results: Study

Researchers found that focusing on diversion -- instead of detention -- yields positive results for youth with behavioural health issues. Of the 5,300 children enrolled in the Ohio Behavioral Health Juvenile Justice Initiative since 2006, 2...

Xi Jinping orders Chinese military to scale up combat readiness to 'act at any second'

Chinese president, Xi Jinping on Monday ordered his countrys army to be ready to act at any second, stressing on full-time combat readiness. He urged the armed forces to enhance training in real combat conditions to ensure readiness at all ...

50 birds found dead in Rajasthan's Baran

Amid the outbreak of bird flu in several states across the nation, more than 50 birds were found dead in the Baran district of Rajasthan on Tuesday. Additional District Magistrate ADM Mohammad Abu Bakr said, More than 50 birds including cro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021