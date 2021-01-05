Mild heart attack not to have any impact on Ganguly's well-being: Noted cardiologist

Left Menu
BCCI chief and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty following a mild heart attack, is now stable with no complaint of chest pain or breathing issues, noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty said on Tuesday, after monitoring the cricket icons health.

Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

BCCI chief and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty following a mild heart attack, is now stable with no complaint of chest pain or breathing issues, noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty said on Tuesday, after monitoring the cricket icon's health. The former Indian skipper will be discharged from hospital on Wednesday, he said.

Ganguly was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage. Dr Shetty, who flew down to the city in the morning to check on the BCCI president, said the 48-year-old is an ''asset'' to the nation, and the mild heart attack that he experienced did not cause any damage to his health.

The cardiac surgeon, following his meeting with a team of 13 doctors at Woodlands Hospital here, also said that the batting great can return to normal, as ''his heart is as strong as it used to be when he was 20 years old''. ''This was not a major cardiac event which would damage his heart. This event will certainly not have any impact on his life in the future. He will be leading a normal life. It will not affect his lifespan,'' Dr Shetty said.

Thanking the doctors at the medical establishment for providing Ganguly with the ''best possible treatment right on time'', Dr Shetty further said, ''He (Sourav) will be able to participate in a marathon, fly a plane or chase any of his dreams or aspirations without this (mild heart attack) causing any set back. He can get back to cricket if he wants to. He can even exercise like a normal person.'' Asked if the former left-handed batsman would have to undergo another angioplasty, the cardiologist said he could either treat it medically or go for the procedure. ''He (Sourav) has both the options at his disposal, but it would be wise to go for another angioplasty. We have left it to him to decide. We think it would be good for him to wait for at least two weeks and then take a call.

''He has no chest pain, no breathing problems. He is stable. (He can) go home and come back 15 days later and get the procedure done,'' Dr Shetty said. Meanwhile, Dr Rupali Basu, the MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said that Ganguly was ''doing well clinically as expected by all of us. He slept well last night and spoke to us this morning. We will be discharging him tomorrow.''

