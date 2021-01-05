Left Menu
Development News Edition

Day after Karnataka CM-Yatnal spat,BJP MLA claims airing woes would invite disciplinary action

A day after the reported face-off between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the BJPs Hosadurga legislator Goolihatti D Shekar claimed on Tuesday the partys MLAs are in a state of predicament where speaking against development works coming to a halt would invite disciplinary action.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:58 IST
Day after Karnataka CM-Yatnal spat,BJP MLA claims airing woes would invite disciplinary action

A day after the reported face-off between Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the BJP's Hosadurga legislator Goolihatti D Shekar claimed on Tuesday the party's MLAs are in a state of predicament where speaking against development works coming to a halt would invite disciplinary action. ''....If we speak then it will be given a different meaning followed by disciplinary action.Hence, we MLAs are in a doubtful state and are caught in a trap,'' Shekar told reporters here ahead of attending the two-day BJP's Karnataka unit meet which began on Monday.

He claimed speaking to the media to air their woes would mean that disciplinary action would be initiated. ''Why do we need to be in such a situation? It's better to stay away and keep mum.Please spare us.'' ''Works are not happening in our areas, ministers are not accessible...if we approach the ministers the works do not take place and even if the chief minister gives in writing, the works don't happen,'' Shekar claimed.

BJP sources said there was reportedly a face-off between the Chief Minister and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday over the alleged interference of Chief Minister's son B Y Vijayendra in the party as well as administrative affairs. According to the BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, the matter has been referred to the party's disciplinary committee.

Yatnal has been upset for quite sometime allegedly over being overlooked for ministerial berth and has even claimed that the change of guard in the state was in the offing and someone else may replace Yediyurappa. State BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel has however ruled out any possibility of change of guard in the state..

The meeting convened at a private hotel in Bengaluru was attended by the chief minister, state BJP chief Kateel, and the party's national general secretary incharge of Karnataka Arun Singh. The MLAs aired their grievances before the party leadership.

Development works in constituencies and ministerial positions are the key demands of the ruling party MLAs. The cabinet reshuffle is in the offing for quite some time but due to certain reasons, it has been put on hold.

Among the sanctioned ministerial position of 34, seven are still lying vacant for which some MLAs are jostling to secure a place for themselves.PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin emergence as 'digital gold' could lift price to $146,000, says JPM

Digital currency bitcoin has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as 146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset, investment bank JPMorgan JPM said on Tuesday. Interest in the worlds biggest cryptocurrency has soar...

Carmaker Bentley posts record 2020 sales thanks to China boost

Volkswagens luxury British automaker Bentley posted record sales of 11,206 cars in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing the companys factory to close during the first lockdown in England, as demand in China soared by nearly 50. The pl...

SC asks govt to issue directions on use of anti-smog guns, smog towers during project construction

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to consider issuing directions to ensure adequate use of anti-smog guns and make setting up of smog towers a mandatory requirement during construction of development projects involving government b...

Aligarh civic body attaches AMU bank account over ‘non-payment’ of property tax

The Aligarh Municipal Corporation has seized the AMUs State Bank of India account over the alleged non-payment of house tax worth Rs 14 crore by the university to the civic body. Faced with an emergency financial crisis, the Aligarh Muslim ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021