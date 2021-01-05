COVID-19: HP govt decides not to extend night curfew in four districts

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to restore the usual six-day week schedule in government offices and not to extend the night curfew imposed in four districts of the state, an official spokesman said. The state cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur decided not to extend the night curfew in Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu districts, he added.

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the state government had decided to impose night curfew in the four districts from November 23 to December 15 which was later extended till January 5. The HP dispensation has decided to restore the usual six-day week schedule in government offices in the state.

It has also planned to allow coaching classes in Himachal Pradesh with 50 per cent capacity, the spokesman said, adding that the state education department would issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard. On the request of the State Election Commission, the cabinet has relaxed the condition of allowing not more than 50 people in an indoor meeting, so that the commission can undertake its election-related training programme effectively.

In wake of the COVID-19 scenario in the state, the cabinet decided that makeshift hospitals at IGMC Shimla, CHC Nalagarh and Dr Rajindra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda would be made functional by outsourcing ward sisters, staff nurses, DEOs and Class-IV for the time being, whereas medical officers would be recruited through walk-in-interviews. It also gave approval to start Single Window Empanelment for registration of private hospitals for effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Him Care Yojana and Government Medical Reimbursement Scheme in the state.

The Animal Husbandry Department also gave a presentation on avian influenza. The cabinet advised the Department of Health and Department of Animal Husbandry to ensure adequate availability of medicines specific to avian flu and PPE kits for staff.

It also passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for approving the COVID-19 vaccine for use in India, by taking a lead among the other countries. The cabinet also congratulated the prime minister for being adjudged as the best and most popular leader worldwide for effective handling of the pandemic in the country by American Data Firm Morning Consult in its recently held survey.