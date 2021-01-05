Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: HP govt decides not to extend night curfew in four districts

The HP dispensation has decided to restore the usual six-day week schedule in government offices in the state.It has also planned to allow coaching classes in Himachal Pradesh with 50 per cent capacity, the spokesman said, adding that the state education department would issue standard operating procedures SOPs in this regard.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:04 IST
COVID-19: HP govt decides not to extend night curfew in four districts

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to restore the usual six-day week schedule in government offices and not to extend the night curfew imposed in four districts of the state, an official spokesman said. The state cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur decided not to extend the night curfew in Shimla, Kangra, Mandi and Kullu districts, he added.

In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the state government had decided to impose night curfew in the four districts from November 23 to December 15 which was later extended till January 5. The HP dispensation has decided to restore the usual six-day week schedule in government offices in the state.

It has also planned to allow coaching classes in Himachal Pradesh with 50 per cent capacity, the spokesman said, adding that the state education department would issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard. On the request of the State Election Commission, the cabinet has relaxed the condition of allowing not more than 50 people in an indoor meeting, so that the commission can undertake its election-related training programme effectively.

In wake of the COVID-19 scenario in the state, the cabinet decided that makeshift hospitals at IGMC Shimla, CHC Nalagarh and Dr Rajindra Prasad Government Medical College Tanda would be made functional by outsourcing ward sisters, staff nurses, DEOs and Class-IV for the time being, whereas medical officers would be recruited through walk-in-interviews. It also gave approval to start Single Window Empanelment for registration of private hospitals for effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Him Care Yojana and Government Medical Reimbursement Scheme in the state.

The Animal Husbandry Department also gave a presentation on avian influenza. The cabinet advised the Department of Health and Department of Animal Husbandry to ensure adequate availability of medicines specific to avian flu and PPE kits for staff.

It also passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for approving the COVID-19 vaccine for use in India, by taking a lead among the other countries. The cabinet also congratulated the prime minister for being adjudged as the best and most popular leader worldwide for effective handling of the pandemic in the country by American Data Firm Morning Consult in its recently held survey.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin emergence as 'digital gold' could lift price to $146,000, says JPM

Digital currency bitcoin has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as 146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset, investment bank JPMorgan JPM said on Tuesday. Interest in the worlds biggest cryptocurrency has soar...

Carmaker Bentley posts record 2020 sales thanks to China boost

Volkswagens luxury British automaker Bentley posted record sales of 11,206 cars in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing the companys factory to close during the first lockdown in England, as demand in China soared by nearly 50. The pl...

SC asks govt to issue directions on use of anti-smog guns, smog towers during project construction

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to consider issuing directions to ensure adequate use of anti-smog guns and make setting up of smog towers a mandatory requirement during construction of development projects involving government b...

Aligarh civic body attaches AMU bank account over ‘non-payment’ of property tax

The Aligarh Municipal Corporation has seized the AMUs State Bank of India account over the alleged non-payment of house tax worth Rs 14 crore by the university to the civic body. Faced with an emergency financial crisis, the Aligarh Muslim ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021