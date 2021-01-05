DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan 5

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JAN. 5

** COLOMBO - Minister of External Affairs of India S Jaishankar will pay a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka. (to Jan. 7) VIENNA - OPEC+ to debate oil output increase for Feb. – 1430 GMT. ABUJA/KINSHASA/GABORONE/DODOMA/VICTORIA - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Botswana, Tanzania and Seychelles from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9 at the invitation of foreign ministers of the five countries (to Jan.9).

GENEVA - The World Health Organization's vaccine advisory panel SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation) holds a close-door meeting to examine safety and efficacy data of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine. MANDALAY, Myanmar - A high-level meeting between India and Myanmar will be held at Mandalay to discuss reopening of the Moreh border which has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the annual Gulf Arab summit, which was due to take place in December 2020 but was pushed to January.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JAN. 06

** COLOMBO - Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meets with Sri Lankan officials including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and foreign minister Dinesh Gunewardene. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN. 7

** LISBON - Portugal's Finance Minister Joao Leao holds meeting with Eurogroup chief Paschal Donohoe as the country takes over the six-month rotating presidency of the European Council. ADDIS ABABA - Experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election

Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 11

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron, the World Bank and U.N. agencies host a one-day "One Planet" summit in Paris focused on protecting biodiversity. ** LISBON - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pays official one-day visit to Lisbon. WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 12

MANILA - Philippines' finance minister Carlos Dominguez delivers keynote address at a virtual business forum - 0430 GMT. HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18 GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26).

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 19 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JAN. 24

PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB 4 BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7 ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 22 WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 25 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 1 ** BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

