Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coordination meet of Sangh parivar outfits starts in Gujarat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP president J P Nadda are among those attending the meet on the campus of Karnavati University at Uvarsad village.The ongoing campaign to collect donations from people for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be discussed among other issues at the meet, a senior Sangh leader had said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-01-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 19:19 IST
Coordination meet of Sangh parivar outfits starts in Gujarat

A three-day ''Samanvay Baithak'' or coordination meet of top leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliated organizations started in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat on Tuesday. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP president J P Nadda are among those attending the meet on the campus of Karnavati University at Uvarsad village.

The ongoing campaign to collect donations from people for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be discussed among other issues at the meet, a senior Sangh leader had said. ''Around 150 top office-bearers of RSS and its sister organizations including BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh will discuss various issues during this meet,'' said Gujarat RSS spokesperson Vijay Thakar on Tuesday.

Delegates from 25-odd organisations will take part in the meet, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar had told reporters on Monday. RSS general secretary Suresh `Bhaiyyaji' Joshi and top leaders of the All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, VHP are participating, he said.

Such coordination meetings are held twice every year. The door-to-door campaign to collect donations for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is one of the topics to be discussed in the three-day meet, Kumar had said.

Besides current issues, discussions will also be held on increasing awareness among people about Indian lifestyle and Yoga, food habits, importance of family values, Swadeshi and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he had said. PTI PJT KRK KRK.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha ATS finds purchase link in Mumbai, Pune charas hauls

An Anti Terrorism Squad probe has found that two people arrested in Charkop in Mumbai with charas last week have links to the drug bust in Pune railway station some days ago, an official said on Tuesday. An ATS official said Vivek Kumar Sin...

Man mauled to death by wild cat in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

A 40-year old man was mauled to death by a wild cat while he had gone to collect firewood from an area close to the Belrayan range forests here on Tuesday, said an officialAs Pritams mutilated body was recovered from inside the forest, vill...

SC expresses dismay over pleas urging it to impede development work by govt

The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed dismay over enthusiastic pleas saying that although courts are repositories of immense public trust, they cannot be called upon to govern and become an impediment in development work of the state. The obs...

Maha: Man held for attempting to abandon infant daughter

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to abandon his three-month-old daughter in Kalyan city of Maharashtras Thane district, police said. Khalil Sheikh had travelled from Kalwa to Kalyan with the infant and tried to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021