Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nobody above law, says Andhra Minister over BJP leaders' detention during Ramateertham Dham yatra

Responding to the detention of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on their way to Ramateertham Dham yatra, Andhra Pradesh Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said that nobody is above law or allowed to disturb law and order of the state.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:35 IST
Nobody above law, says Andhra Minister over BJP leaders' detention during Ramateertham Dham yatra
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Responding to the detention of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on their way to Ramateertham Dham yatra, Andhra Pradesh Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said that nobody is above law or allowed to disturb law and order of the state. BJP and Jana Sena were carrying out Ramateertham Dham yatra to protest against the alleged attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh.

"Nobody should try to disturb the peace and tranquillity. Nobody should disturb law and order. Be it Somu Veerraju (BJP state president) or any other person, has the right to disturb law and order," said Adimulapu Suresh. On being asked why only BJP leaders were prevented from going to the temple, the Minister said: "There is no discrimination and ours is a democratic country, but there are some rules and regulations imposed, they must be obeyed. You cannot make an issue out of everything."

He further said that the law and order situation is absolutely under control. Meanwhile, Suresh denied the demands of resignation of state Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, saying that there is no need for his departure.

Last week, BJP Andhra Pradesh state co-in charge Sunil V Deodhar had slammed the state government for series of incidents of alleged attacks on temples and demanded the resignation of Endowments Minister Rao. "Yet another shocking incident took place in Vijayawada today. A 40-year-old Sita Mata idol was vandalised by anti-Hindu forces. On December 28, a 400-year-old idol was vandalised. Why is Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy not doing anything? Law and order is a state subject. If he is not able to handle this then he should step down," Deodhar had said in a recorded video message.

The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on December 29 following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest on the temple premises. On December 31, Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang had said that investigation is going on in the incident of desecration of Lord Ram idol at Ramateertham. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MIG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Suratgarh, no loss of life

Suratgarh Rajasthan, January 5 ANI A MiG-21 Bison fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force IAF crashed near Suratgarh, Rajasthan on Tuesday evening at 815 pm due to technical malfunction. Despite the tough conditions in the night train...

POCSO court says Nayagarh girl murder case accused, a minor

A Pocso court here on Tuesday observed that the lone accused arrested in the alleged rape and murder of a 5-year-old girl in Nayagarh district was a minor and turned down the special investigation teams SIT plea for allowing a narco-analysi...

UK daily coronavirus cases top 60,000 for first time

The number of new daily confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has topped 60,000 for the first time since the pandemic started, according to official figures on Tuesday. The number of people who have tested positive in the country has rea...

CCPA recommends Budget session from Jan 29; likely to be held in two shifts

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs CCPA has recommended that the Budget session of Parliament be held in two parts from January 29 to April 8, and all COVID-related protocols including the shift system are likely to be followed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021