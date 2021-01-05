U'khand minister reveals mystery behind his name

What is there in a name. So goes the old saying but if you ask Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, there is an interesting story behind it. Sharing the story behind his name at a programme here, Rawat said he was named Dhan because his father had sent his mother a money order of Rs 50 on the day he was born. As the arrival of the money order coincided with his birth, he was named Dhan which means money, the minister said.