Accord towards ending Gulf dispute result of Qatar's 'brave resistance' -Iran's Zarif

Accord towards ending Gulf dispute result of Qatar's 'brave resistance' -Iran's ZarifReuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:51 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday an agreement towards ending a dispute between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and its allies was the result of Qatar's "brave resistance to pressure and extortion."
"Congratulations to Qatar for the success of its brave resistance to pressure & extortion," Zarif said on Twitter after the announcement of the agreement.
"To our other Arab neighbors: Iran is neither an enemy nor threat. Enough scapegoating — especially with your reckless patron(U.S. President Donald Trump) on his way out," Zarif added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- Qatar
- Mohammad Javad Zarif
- Arab
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
Can Maratha job aspirants apply under EWS quota? HC asks Maha
Air India waives penalties for rescheduling bookings for UK, Oman, Saudi Arabia between Dec 22 and 31
Universities should offer police cadets: Kiran Bedi
Iran nuclear deal: ‘Heated rhetoric and the heightened risk of miscalculation’ widen differences
Iran calls for EU's commitment to JCPOA after Paris accused Tehran of deal violation