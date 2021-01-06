Left Menu
Development News Edition

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

While the communique contained no detailed confirmation of a deal, the apparent breakthrough signalled hope for mending a rift between major U.S. allies two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office and at a time of tensions with Iran. "There is political will and good faith" to guarantee implementation of the deal, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud told a news conference, saying the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt had agreed to restore ties with Doha.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 03:35 IST
From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatar's ruler, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a row with Doha at a Gulf summit on Tuesday to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidarity.

The kingdom's foreign minister said Riyadh and its Arab allies agreed to restore ties with Doha to end a boycott imposed in mid-2017, in a deal backed by Washington but which a United Arab Emirates official suggested would take time. While the communique contained no detailed confirmation of a deal, the apparent breakthrough signalled hope for mending a rift between major U.S. allies two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden takes office and at a time of tensions with Iran.

"There is political will and good faith" to guarantee implementation of the deal, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud told a news conference, saying the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt had agreed to restore ties with Doha. His Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, tweeted that leaders "closed the page on disagreement".

But UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash voiced a more cautious view in remarks to Al Arabiya TV, saying "we need to be realistic about the need to restore confidence and cohesion". He later told Sky News Arabia there was a timeline for ending the conflict, but gave no details. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States welcomed what he called a "breakthrough to restore Gulf and Arab unity."

He added: "We hope the Gulf countries will continue to reconcile their differences. Restoring full diplomatic relations is imperative for all parties in the region to unite against common threats." The emerging deal followed mediation efforts by the United States and Kuwait, and a U.S. official has said Qatar would suspend legal cases related to the boycott.

Ahead of the gathering in the historic city of al-Ula, also attended by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, Kuwait said Saudi Arabia would reopen its air space and borders to Qatar. The other three nations have yet to announce similar moves. 'DEFINING MOMENT'

In a gesture of reconciliation, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, hugged on the tarmac before heading to the summit venue in a mirrored building reflecting the desert landscape. Sheikh Tamim later tweeted that the summit, which included Egypt, was a "defining moment" for the Gulf bloc.

Saudi de facto ruler Prince Mohammed, who chaired the short event instead of his father King Salman, said the al-Ula agreement "confirms Gulf, Arab and Islamic unity and stability." He called for serious global action to address a threat he said was posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and its "subversive and destructive plans".

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar over allegations Doha supports terrorism and is cosying up to foe Iran. Qatar denies the charges and says the embargo aims to curtail its sovereignty. Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter post congratulated Qatar for "the success of its brave resistance to pressure & extortion."

WORKING THE PHONES President Donald Trump's administration has been pushing for a resolution and reopening air space. Kushner was making phone calls on the emerging deal until the early hours of Monday, the U.S. official had said.

Diplomats and analysts said Riyadh was also pushing reluctant allies to show Biden it is open to dialogue. Biden has said he will take a harder line with the kingdom over issues including its human rights record and the Yemen war. "This (deal) is seemingly influenced by a desire to pre-empt pressure from an incoming Biden administration, more than a genuine commitment to conflict resolution," said Emadeddin Badi, nonresident senior fellow at Atlantic Council.

All the states are U.S. allies. Qatar hosts the region's largest U.S. military base, Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, and Saudi Arabia and the UAE host U.S. troops. The other countries had set Doha 13 demands, including closing Al Jazeera TV, shuttering a Turkish base, cutting links to the Muslim Brotherhood and downgrading ties with Iran.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White police officer cleared of charges in Wisconsin shooting of Jacob Blake

Prosecutors on Tuesday cleared a white police officer in the Aug. 23 shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, an incident that touched off deadly street protests and inflamed racial tensions in the United States. Kenosha Cou...

N Korea's Kim opens congress with policy failures admission

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has opened its first ruling party congress in five years with an admission of policy failures and a vow to lay out new developmental goals, state media reported Wednesday. The Korean Central News Agency repor...

Georgia deciding US Senate control in election's final day

Georgians cast their ballots Tuesday in two critical races that will determine control of the US Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Bidens legislative agenda. Two months after Election Day 2020, the voting will also impact...

NYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy

The New York Stock Exchange could do a second U-turn in the flip-flop saga that saw them decide to delist three Chinese telecom giants, the latest twist amid confusion about rules set by the Trump administration and a backdrop of tension wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021