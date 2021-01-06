Left Menu
Development News Edition

Voters' confidence in accuracy of Georgia races lower than in November -poll

Georgia voters appeared less confident about the accuracy of the outcome in Tuesday's run-off races in their state to determine control of the U.S. Senate than they were in the presidential election results two months ago, an exit poll showed.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 05:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 05:22 IST
Voters' confidence in accuracy of Georgia races lower than in November -poll

Georgia voters appeared less confident about the accuracy of the outcome in Tuesday's run-off races in their state to determine control of the U.S. Senate than they were in the presidential election results two months ago, an exit poll showed. Edison Research's poll of more than 5,200 voters who cast ballots in the two Senate contests showed more than seven in 10 were very or somewhat confident their vote would be counted accurately, down from 85% who registered confidence on that score in its Nov. 3 exit poll.

Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler faced Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a pastor at a historic Black church in Atlanta. Georgia has been the focus of intense squabbling since the presidential race, when Democrat Joe Biden narrowly prevailed over Republican President Donald Trump in the state, one of a clutch of key races that ultimately delivered Biden a victory.

Biden won the state by 11,779 votes. He is due to be sworn in as the 46th U.S. president on Jan. 20. Trump has yet to accept the outcome from either Georgia or the national election, and has lambasted the state's Republican governor and secretary of state for rejecting his bids to overturn the outcome. All of his efforts, including legal challenges and multiple recounts of the Georgia outcome, have failed to change the results.

Worries that Trump's incessant complaints about the election - including false claims of fraud - would drive down confidence in Tuesday's outcome appear to be validated by the Edison poll. Still, the poll found that more than half of voters in the Georgia run-off races believe the 2020 presidential election was conducted fairly, while around four in 10 said it was not.

The poll, which included both voters who cast ballots on Tuesday and some of the more than 3 million who voted early, also found the racial mix of voters appeared to be roughly the same as in November's general election. About six in 10 voters identified as white, while roughly three in 10 were Black and the remainder were split among Latinx, Asian and other races.

Voters also came largely from the same regions of the state, with nearly three in 10 from the Atlanta suburbs, two in 10 each from the city of Atlanta or the north or central parts of the state. The rest came from the Georgia coast or the south. A little more than half of the voters said they had experienced financial hardship during the coronavirus pandemic, with a bit less than half saying they had experienced no hardship at all.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil syringe makers to supply 30 mln units for govt's vaccine rollout

Brazils syringe manufacturers said on Tuesday they will supply 30 million syringes and needles for the countrys COVID-19 vaccination program after the government said it would requisition surplus supplies.Executives of the three main manufa...

Exit poll suggests tight races in Georgia with Biden's agenda, Senate control at stake

Exit poll data on Tuesday suggested extremely tight contests were unfolding in two U.S. Senate races in Georgia that will decide which party controls the chamber and the possible fate of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens legislative age...

Vietnam jails journalists for 'propaganda' critical of state

A court in Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced three freelance journalists known for their criticism of government to between 11 and 15 years in prison, after finding them guilty of spreading anti-state propaganda.Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy ...

Brazil defaults on BRICS bank agreement after Congress blocks payment

Brazils economy ministry on Tuesday said it had defaulted on its penultimate capital installment to the New Development Bank NDB because the payment had not been authorized by Congress. The NBD was established by Brazil, Russia, India, Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021