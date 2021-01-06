Bihar Congress is in state of 'coma', says JDU's Rajiv Ranjan
The claims made by the Bihar Congress leader and former MLA Bharat Singh prove that the Congress is in a state of 'coma', said JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:19 IST
The claims made by the Bihar Congress leader and former MLA Bharat Singh prove that the Congress is in a state of 'coma', said JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan. Bihar Congress leader and former MLA Bharat Singh has claimed that 11 MLAs of the Congress can leave the party.
"Shakti Singh Gohil may have sensed the mayhem in the party that is why he requested to be relieved from his responsibilities," said Ranjan. Congress leader should save their party which doesn't seem to be an easy task, he added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Bihar Congress
- Rajiv Ranjan
- Ranjan
- Congress
ALSO READ
Cops in dry Bihar take pledge to never drink
Bihar judicial officers, caught in a Nepal hotel with women, dismissed from service
Bihar junior doctors on indefinite strike, seek higher stipend
Ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue to be installed in Bhopal
PM Modi to release book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary