Bihar Congress is in state of 'coma', says JDU's Rajiv Ranjan

The claims made by the Bihar Congress leader and former MLA Bharat Singh prove that the Congress is in a state of 'coma', said JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 06-01-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:19 IST
JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The claims made by the Bihar Congress leader and former MLA Bharat Singh prove that the Congress is in a state of 'coma', said JDU leader Rajiv Ranjan. Bihar Congress leader and former MLA Bharat Singh has claimed that 11 MLAs of the Congress can leave the party.

"Shakti Singh Gohil may have sensed the mayhem in the party that is why he requested to be relieved from his responsibilities," said Ranjan. Congress leader should save their party which doesn't seem to be an easy task, he added. (ANI)

