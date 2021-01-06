Mamata meets Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan
Amid rancour between the state government and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on the former at Raj Bhavan Wednesday evening, which sources at the secretariat described as a ''courtesy visit''. Banerjee went to the Raj Bhavan straightaway from the state secretariat Nabanna.
''It's only a courtesy visit. There is nothing official in it. The honourable CM wanted to exchange New Year greetings with the Governor,'' a highly-placed official at the state secretariat told PTI. She was with the Governor for around one hour.
Banerjee's visit assume significance in the backdrop of soured relations between the Governor and the ruling Trinamool Congress following Dhankhar's frequent tweets on law and order situation, issues of governance, possibility of free and fair polls and other issues..
