Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata meets Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan

Amid the rancour between the state government and Raj Bhavan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a development sources in the secretariat called a courtesy visit. Banerjee went to the Raj Bhavan straightaway from the state secretariat Nabanna.Its only a courtesy visit.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:05 IST
Mamata meets Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan

Amid the rancour between the state government and Raj Bhavan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a development sources in the secretariat called a ''courtesy visit''. Banerjee went to the Raj Bhavan straightaway from the state secretariat Nabanna.

''It's only a courtesy visit. There is nothing official in it. The honourable CM wanted to exchange New Year greetings with the Governor,'' a highly-placed official at the state secretariat told PTI. She was with the Governor for around one hour.

Banerjee's visit assume significance in the backdrop of soured relations between the Governor and the ruling Trinamool Congress following Dhankhar's frequent tweets on law and order situation, issues of governance, possibility of free and fair polls and other issues..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as the likelihood of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.8 points, or 0....

Portugal's COVID-19 cases hit record, emergency to be extended

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in Portugal, a nation of just over 10 million people, reached a record high of 10,027 on Wednesday, as the country prepares to approve an extension of a state of emergency to fight the worrying increase in...

Delhi HC adjourns hearing on student's plea seeking admission in medical courses under disability category

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing to January 28 on a plea of a medical aspirant challenging a certificate, which bars her from taking admission in medical courses under the disability category. A Division Bench of Chie...

Myanmar police arrest nearly 100 Rohingya in raid on house

Myanmar police arrested nearly 100 ethnic Rohingya on Wednesday after raiding a house in the commercial capital of Yangon, police and local media said.Photos published by the local Tomorrow News Journal showed several barefoot men and dozen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021