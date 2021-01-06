Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government making me a political pawn, wants to digress from issues: Robert Vadra

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, who was questioned earlier this week by the Income Tax department in connection with the probe relating to benami transactions, accused the government of trying to digress from the issues facing it including the protest by farmers against three farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:43 IST
Government making me a political pawn, wants to digress from issues: Robert Vadra
Robert Vadra claims ED and Income tax raids are politically motivated. Image Credit: ANI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, who was questioned earlier this week by the Income Tax department in connection with the probe relating to benami transactions, accused the government of trying to digress from the issues facing it including the protest by farmers against three farm laws. Vadra, who is husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, raised questions over the timing of the move by probe agency and said he should not be made "political pawn".

"The timing is clear, Priyanka works with farmers. I understand and am ready to face it. I keep away from politics. Wish they would stop making me a political pawn. I wish him (Rahul) the best, he has potential. It is incorrect to show him in a poor light," Vadra said. "The government is cornered with its own issues and people want answers. They want to digress by bringing my name up because media will get attentive and flash my name up. It has been happening for 10 years. Especially, when my family fights for farmer issues and all of this is to digress from the topic and show me in a bad light," he added.

Vadra alleged that rumours are spread to target him and show his family in "bad light". "Rumours are always around me. It's like if I go to see the Taj, rumours start that maybe I am trying to buy the Taj. Wherever I go, a word is spread like I have vested interest. It is all to show me and my family in a bad light," he said.

Vadra maintained that he has not done any tax evasion and said "23,000 documents were taken away" from his office. "They've more information about me than I have in my office today. Every question they asked was answered clearly. There is no tax evasion. They send us notices every two to three days. I would say it is harassment because if we are to answer the same question 10 times then there is a problem."

Vadra has been questioned about the purchase of land by a firm linked to him in Rajasthan. The ED and Income Tax Department are probing Vadra under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over allegations of money laundering in the purchase of London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square.

ED had also recorded Vadra's statement in connection with assets and properties outside India. In his recorded statement, he denied the ownership of properties in London. He also denied having assets outside India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's COVID-19 cases hit record, emergency to be extended

The daily number of COVID-19 cases in Portugal, a nation of just over 10 million people, reached a record high of 10,027 on Wednesday, as the country prepares to approve an extension of a state of emergency to fight the worrying increase in...

Myanmar police arrest nearly 100 Rohingya in raid on house

Myanmar police arrested nearly 100 ethnic Rohingya on Wednesday after raiding a house in the commercial capital of Yangon, police and local media said.Photos published by the local Tomorrow News Journal showed several barefoot men and dozen...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as the likelihood of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.8 points, or 0....

Delhi HC adjourns hearing on student's plea seeking admission in medical courses under disability category

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing to January 28 on a plea of a medical aspirant challenging a certificate, which bars her from taking admission in medical courses under the disability category. A Division Bench of Chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021