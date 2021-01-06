Left Menu
Govt will ensure best weapons, protective armour for soldiers: Naik

Naik handed over the 100,000th Bullet Proof Jacket BPJ to Army Chief General M M Naravane at a ceremony here, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.As per the statement, Naik said at the event that the Modi government has placed high emphasis on the operational safety of soldiers and it has honoured its commitment of protecting their precious lives while fighting the enemy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:00 IST
Govt will ensure best weapons, protective armour for soldiers: Naik

The government will ensure that ''the best of weapons and protective armour'' are provided to the soldiers, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said Wednesday. Naik handed over the 100,000th Bullet Proof Jacket (BPJ) to Army Chief General M M Naravane at a ceremony here, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

As per the statement, Naik said at the event that the Modi government has placed high emphasis on the operational safety of soldiers and it has honoured its commitment of protecting their ''precious lives'' while fighting the enemy. Naik assured that ''the government will ensure that our soldiers will be provided with the best of weapons and protective armour and such requirements will always remain uppermost in priority''.

He appreciated manufacturer company SMPP Pvt Ltd for supplying the first one lakh BPJs four months ahead of the delivery schedule. The minister noted this BPJ is an indigenous product manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative and the company is even exporting the product all over the world making India a global hub for supply of such defence items.

The minister said this BPJ has been appreciated by Indian soldiers who are using them on the borders and in countering insurgency..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

