HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION LGD8 SC-LD FARMERS SC to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers' protest on Jan 11 New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would hear on January 11 a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders. LGD9 SC-LD CONVERSION SC agrees to examine validity of state laws on religious conversions due to interfaith marriage New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to examine controversial new laws of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand regulating religious conversions due to inter-faith marriages.

DEL50 UP-3RDLD GANGRAPE UP horror: 50-year-old anganwadi worker gang-raped, killed by priest, accomplices Budaun (UP): A 50-year-old anganwadi worker was gang-raped and murdered allegedly by a priest and his two accomplices in Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, triggering an opposition's outcry and a comparison with Delhi’s 2012 Nirbhaya case. DEL47 FARMERS-TOMAR Large number of farmers supporting agri laws; Protesting unions must understand sentiments behind farm reforms: Tomar New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said a large number of farmers from across the country are coming out in support of three farm laws and urged protesting unions to understand the sentiments behind reforms brought through these legislations.

DEL52 VIRUS-UK VARIANT-LD POSITIVE Cases of new UK mutant COVID strain go up to 73 in India New Delhi: The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 73, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. MDS14 TL-2ND LD KIDNAP Land dispute:Ex-AP minister held over kidnapping of former shuttler, 2 brothers Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was on Wednesday arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a former badminton player and his two brothers from here over a land dispute, police said.

DEL51 VIRUS-HEALTH-TEAM-KERALA Centre to send high-level team to support COVID-19 management in Kerala New Delhi: The Centre will send a high-level team to support public health interventions for COVID-19 management in Kerala as the state has been reporting a ''very high'' number of daily coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Wednesday. DEL44 PRANAB-MODI Narendra Modi 'earned and achieved' prime ministership: Pranab New Delhi: The decisive mandate the BJP got in two consecutive general elections in 2014 and 2019 indicated voters' preference for political stability, according to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who said Narendra Modi ''earned and achieved'' the prime ministership.

FOREIGN FGN41: LANKA-3RDLD JAISHANKAR Colombo: Assuring that India will always be a ''dependable partner and reliable friend'' of Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the country is open to strengthening its relationship with Colombo on the basis of ''mutual trust, mutual interest, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity''. FGN42: LANKA-JAISHANKAR-TAMILS Colombo: India on Wednesday called on Sri Lanka to meet the expectations of its minority Tamil community for equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united country for its ''own interest'', as part of the reconciliation process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)